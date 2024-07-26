DYFI to hold protests in Kerala against Union Budget 2024-25; calls it anti-youth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, July 25: DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on Thursday announced that it would hold protests from July 27 to August 1 against the Union Budget 2024-25 for being “anti-youth” and “against the interests of the state”.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State Secretary V K Sanoj said the budget proposals announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday neglected the needs of Kerala and were “anti-youth” for promising only internships, not jobs.

On August 1, DYFI will hold a protest outside Raj Bhavan here, he said.

Before that, the Left youth outfit will hold public discussions in 200 places in Kerala against the union budget on July 30 and 31 and will also carry out demonstrations by lighting fire torches in 20,000 places on July 27 and 28, Sanoj said at a press conference held here.

The budget contains proposals for those who are helping to prop up the government at the Centre, as both Andhra Pradesh and Bihar got whatever they asked for, he commented. “Therefore, it cannot be called a union budget.”

He also took a dig at Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, saying the BJP leader is unaware of what is happening in Kerala. Referring to Kerala’s demand for an AIIMS, Sanoj said that Gopi’s response on the issue was that the state should first provide the land for it.

“It is unfortunate that a central minister like him (who is from Kerala) is unaware that the state has acquired 150 acres for setting up an AIIMS and has already provided the details of it to the Centre. Having such a minister at the Centre from Kerala is an insult to the state,” he said.

Ponting out that foremost need of the the country’s youth is employment, he criticised the budget for promising only internships and stipends, and not permanent jobs.

“When the unemployment rate is on the rise in the country, the Centre is only making tall promises and not taking any steps to address it. The budget has done great injustice to the youth of the country. It is disappointing,” the DYFI leader said.

On July 23, following the budget presentation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan were unanimous in their view that Union Budget 2024-25 was merely a “political exercise” aimed at ensuring the survival of the BJP-led NDA coalition at the Centre.

The leaders of both the ruling and opposition fronts in the state also criticised the budget for making no mention of Kerala or its requirements.

The CPI(M) had also announced that it would hold protests against the “neglect” of the state in the Union Budget. (PTI)