ED conducts searches in RGPV fraud case

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Sept 4: The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches  and frozen funds to the tune of Rs 1.90 crore as part of a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities at the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), a Bhopal-based premier engineering institute.

The raids were carried out on Monday at premises in Bhopal, and Sohagpur and Pipariya in Narmadapuram district, and Ranchi and Bokaro in Jharkhand.

“The searches covered the residential premises of the key persons of the university including that of ex-Vice Chancellor (Dr Sunil Kumar), ex-registrar and ex-finance controller.

“Incriminating documents and details of immovable and movable properties were seized,” the federal agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Bhopal Police against the former office bearers of the university over alleged embezzlement and “diversion” of Rs 20 crore of the institute to private persons and trusts.

Bank accounts’ analysis found that the funds were diverted for the purpose of investment in property, fixed deposit receipts, mutual funds, and jewellery, the agency said.

The ED added that the role of the university office bearers in connivance with the bank employees has also come to the fore. (PTI)

SC asks Sahara Group to furnish list of top officials, properties...

