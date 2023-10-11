27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
type here...

Election Commission revises poll dates for Rajasthan elections to Nov 25

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Jaipur, Oct 11: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rescheduled the upcoming assembly elections from November 23 to November 25.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was made on Wednesday through an official notification. The ECI informed that the decision was taken in response to appeals from various political parties and social organizations.

The reason for this change is the large number of weddings or social events scheduled for the same day, which could potentially inconvenience many people.

The ECI notification stated that they received representations regarding potential logistical issues and concerns about reduced voter participation due to these events. After considering these factors, the ECI decided to move the poll date from November 23, 2023 (Thursday) to November 25, 2023 (Saturday).

10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Panic grips Orunodoi program in Nalbari after minor fire breaks...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE Best Ecotourism Destinations in India Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks 10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World 10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World