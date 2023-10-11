Election Commission revises poll dates for Rajasthan elections to Nov 25

HT Digital,

Jaipur, Oct 11: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rescheduled the upcoming assembly elections from November 23 to November 25.

The announcement was made on Wednesday through an official notification. The ECI informed that the decision was taken in response to appeals from various political parties and social organizations.

The reason for this change is the large number of weddings or social events scheduled for the same day, which could potentially inconvenience many people.

The ECI notification stated that they received representations regarding potential logistical issues and concerns about reduced voter participation due to these events. After considering these factors, the ECI decided to move the poll date from November 23, 2023 (Thursday) to November 25, 2023 (Saturday).