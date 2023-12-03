19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Election Results Update: BJP's thumping win in 3 states, PM Modi thanks country for support

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers following the party’s significant triumph in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

During his address at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, he described the victory as historic and unprecedented. He attributed this success to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, a self-reliant India, honesty, transparency, and good governance.

PM Modi denounced attempts to divide the electorate based on caste during the elections, instead emphasizing on the importance of empowering women, youth, farmers, and the poor. He expressed his belief that the enthusiasm shown by these groups towards the BJP was a key factor in the party’s victory.

He extended his thanks to all women for their support in the elections, reiterating the party’s commitment to women’s security, safety, and dignity. PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana and pledged that the BJP will work diligently for them.

He concluded by stating that the assembly election results will resonate globally, assuring international investors of India’s development potential.

