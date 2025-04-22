25.9 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
type here...

Enforcement Directorate to restitute Rs 15,000-crore assets to fraud victims during 2025-26

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 21: The Enforcement Directorate has earmarked assets worth about Rs 15,000 crore that will be restored to the victims of real estate, Ponzi and other frauds across the country during the current financial year, officials said.

The federal probe agency has begun initiating this provision for restitution of properties, available under the anti-money laundering law, “aggressively” since last year to ensure that legitimate owners and rightful claimants duped by a financial crime get their dues, documents showed.

- Advertisement -

Till date, as per records accessed by PTI, assets worth a total of Rs 31,951 crore have been restituted under this provision.

Related Posts:

Out of this, Rs 15,201.65 crore assets were restituted between 2019-21 in three money laundering cases related to fugitive economic offenders Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi apart from the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) case.

In June last year, ED Director Rahul Navin undertook a comprehensive review of all money laundering cases where assets can be restored to the victims of frauds and since then the agency has secured court orders in 32 cases after it filed applications to initiate the restitution procedure, the officials said.

According to the data, between August 2024 and April this year, the ED restored assets of Rs 15,261.15 crore (2024-25 fiscal) and Rs 1,488 crore worth properties during the current fiscal (2025-26).

- Advertisement -

The officials said the ED chief recently issued directions to all regions of the agency to “actively work on cases marked for restitution of assets worth Rs 15,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26”.

The investigating officers and their supervisory officers have been asked to file special applications before the competent court and follow them up till a final order is issued. More such cases where restitution can be done are being worked upon, the officials said.

Under the existing scheme of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the process to restore the assets of innocent investors can be ordered by competent courts even before the trial is completed in a case. The ED needs to file a chargesheet before the court and it should frame charges against the accused before initiation of restitution proceedings.

Restitution or restoration of assets can be done under section 8(8) of the PMLA which says that if a property has been confiscated by the central government (by the ED), the special court has the power to direct restoration of the confiscated property to a claimant who has a legitimate interest in the property and has suffered a quantifiable loss as a result of an offence of money laundering.

- Advertisement -

The court while ordering for restitution has to determine that the properties were initially acquired through illicit means but ultimately belong to innocent parties.

“These provisions empower the ED to act swiftly to ensure that legitimate claimants regain control of their assets before the conclusion of the legal process,” an officer working on these cases said.

The said sections have been provided in the PMLA to provide prompt relief to those who lost their hard-earned money in a criminal case of cheating like bank fraud, Ponzi scheme, investment fraud or non-delivery of a promised home by the builder, among others, he said.

As per procedure, the claimants receiving the restitution are required to execute a bond to refund or reimburse the amount, if, directed at any subsequent stage of the proceedings or upon conclusion of the trial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the campaign for the 2024 general elections, had said that his government will work to “return the money looted from poor people”.

“The prime minister of India has consistently emphasised the urgent need to recover and return funds misappropriated from the poor and innocent citizens of the country and has repeatedly stressed that money siphoned off through fraudulent means must be rightfully restored to those who have been cheated in Ponzi schemes,” a recent government statement on restitution had said. (PTI)

10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric