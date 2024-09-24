Everyone knows I am a ‘Congressi’: Kumari Selja dismisses ‘BJP switch’ talk

NEW DELHI, Sept 23: Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Monday avowed her dedication to her party and said everyone knows she is a “Congressi”, as she dismissed suggestions that she could switch over to the BJP.

Amid reports that she was disgruntled over ticket distribution for the Haryana Assembly polls, Selja also dismissed talk of discord within the party ranks and said, “We will together to form the government”.

Asked about the BJP’s recent overtures to her to join its ranks amid reports that she was discontented over ticket distribution for the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress general secretary said, “The BJP is probably more concerned. There are many things that go around within the party.

“We had worked to ensure the party’s victory earlier in Lok Sabha and later also…so that we strengthen the party on the ground, work for the people on the ground and taking that forward, we have to form a Congress government.”

Selja said she would start her campaign for the polls in two to three days.

“Since I was silent they (the BJP) started talking but there is no such thing, they also know it, they were also doing politics but they know and everyone knows, Selja is a Congressi,” she told PTI videos.

On whether the perception of disgruntlement would help the BJP, she said, “There is no such thing, we will together form the government.”

Her remarks came after party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said Sirsa MP Selja will campaign for the Congress and address a public meeting in Narwana this week.

The BJP has targeted the grand old party over alleged infighting amid reports that she was sulking.

The 61-year-old Selja is a Congress general secretary and prominent Dalit face of the party.

With Haryana going to polls on October 5, the ruling BJP has been targeting the Congress over the Dalit leader staying away from the poll campaign.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar had recently invited Selja to join the saffron party, amid reports that she was staying away from the campaign for the assembly polls.

Khattar, the former Haryana chief minister, had also pointed towards the alleged infighting in the state unit of Congress ahead of the assembly polls.

Several BJP leaders have been targeting the Congress over alleged disrespect being meted out to Selja, whose last campaign was in support of party candidates Shamsher Singh Gogi and Shalley Chaudhary on September 11.

Selja was also conspicuous by her absence at an event in Delhi where the Congress released its guarantees for the polls. (PTI)