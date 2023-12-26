17.9 C
'Explosion' near Israel Embassy in Delhi, probe underway

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 26: Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received information about a possible explosion near the Israel Embassy.

The information came from an unidentified caller who claimed the blast occurred near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri area around 6 pm.

Following this, a special cell team of the police, accompanied by the bomb squad, arrived at the scene for inspection. The team conducted an exhaustive search of the area but found nothing suspicious.

The identity and motive of the caller remain unclear. An in-depth investigation into the incident is currently in progress.

