Farmer’s daughter who failed in Class 11 becomes deputy collector in MP

INDORE, June 7: A farmer’s daughter, who once failed in Class 11, has become a deputy collector by coming in sixth in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination.

Priyal Yadav’s story serves as an inspiration and is a testament to how hard work and perseverance can help one overcome hurdles.

“I was a class topper till Class 10. However, due to pressure from relatives, I opted for physics, chemistry and mathematics in Class 11 despite lack of interest in these subjects and failed physics,” the 27-year-old told PTI on Friday.

However, this was the “first and last failure” in her academic life, she said.

Priyal secured 19th rank in the MPPSC exam in 2019 and was selected for the post of district registrar. In her next attempt in 2020, she got the 34th rank and was chosen for the post of assistant commissioner in the cooperative department.

Currently posted as district registrar in Indore, Priyal secured the sixth rank in the MPPSC examination 2021, the results of which were declared on Thursday evening.

Her father is a farmer, and her mother is a housewife.

“I hail from a rural area where girls marry young, but my parents did not pressure me to get married and gave me complete freedom to pursue my studies,” said Priyal, who has now set her sights on becoming an IAS officer.

She wants to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams while working as a deputy collector in the state, she said.

According to an official, Priyal was among the top 10 candidates selected for the post of deputy collector in the MPPSC examination 2021.

An advertisement was issued for recruitment to 290 posts under the MPPSC 2021. But due to the pending case in the Madhya Pradesh High Court over 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government jobs, the selection result of 87 per cent of posts has been declared at present, he said.

Selections for the remaining 13 per cent of posts will be announced after the court’s verdict in the case, the official said. (PTI)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

