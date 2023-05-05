First arrest in BJP leader’s murder

- Advertisement -

MOYNA (WB), May 4 (PTI): Police on Thursday made the first arrest in the alleged killing of Bijaykrishna Bhunia, the BJP booth president of Moyna in West Bengal, an official said.

A man, identified to be a local leader of a political party, was nabbed from a “hide out” at Sadampur in the state’s Purba Medinipur district, he said.

The man is among the 34 named in the complaint filed by Bhunia’s family members at Moyna police station claiming that they were involved in the crime, the official said.

A senior police official of Purba Medinipur district said the murder was a result of “political rivalry” and the man was arrested during a raid at a house in Sadampur in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday night.

“The man who has been arrested is an active member of a political party and he was hiding in the house of one of his relatives,” the official told PTI.

Bhunia, was reportedly beaten up by “TMC goons” in front of his wife on his way back home on Monday evening and was forcibly taken away by them on a motorbike, the BJP has claimed.

His body, with an injury mark on the head, was found on Monday late at night at a distance from his residence.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikary has demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

The TMC dismissed BJP’s allegations as “baseless” and said it was an attempt to politicise the issue. Meanwhile, Bhunia’s body was brought from the Moyna hospital to the Command Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning for a second autopsy as per the Calcutta High Court order.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Wednesday directed that the post-mortem be conducted at the Command Hospital, which is under the defence ministry, and asked the state government to submit a report to the court by Monday.

He directed the hospital to constitute a team, which will include two forensic experts of the West Bengal government to conduct the second autopsy.

Moyna is considered the backyard for Adhikari, who is a lawmaker from Nandigram, and the saffron camp has considerable influence in the area. Former cricketer and BJP leader Ashok Dinda is MLA from the area.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Halder during the day inspected the place where the body was found. He also met members of the man’s family and locals, who complained of feeling insecure.

Haldar later said that contrary to the practice of an SP or DM of the district concerned being present during such a visit, only local police station officers were there during his visit to Moyna.