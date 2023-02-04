Five Men On The Run After Killing  Maharashtra Resident Arrested In Goa

PANAJI, Feb 3 (PTI): The Goa police on Friday arrested five “contract killers” who were on the run after allegedly murdering a man in Maharashtra’s Satara district last month, a senior official said.

The official said the accused had killed one Amit Bhosle at Wade Fata in Satara in western Maharashtra on January 24 after accepting a contract to eliminate him.

They were travelling from one place to another to avoid arrest and planning to flee India, he said.

Describing the accused as “contract killers”, the official said they were arrested by a joint team of the Anjuna police and the Crime Branch from Arpora in North Goa.

A jeep which they were using to move from one place to another was also confiscated by the police, he said.

The accused were identified by the police as Suraj Kadam (26), Abhishekh Chatur (27), Raju Pawar (26) – all from Satara district – Shubham Chatur (27) and Sachin Chavan (29) – both residents of Pune.

The Satara police had filed a murder case under the Indian Penal Code and also invoked the Arms Act against all five.

The motive behind the murder was not yet known.

“The Satara police have been informed about the arrest of the accused and they are on way to Goa to take their custody,” the official said.