Four of family found dead in JK’s Ramban

Banihal (JK), Jan 28 (PTI): A couple and their two daughters were found dead on Saturday inside their house in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir in a case of suspected asphyxiation, officials said.

Chain Singh (67), his wife Shankri Devi (62) and their daughters – Sonika Devi (40) and Tesha Devi (30) – were found unconscious at their mud house in the snow-bound Sandrot village of Balihote this afternoon, they said.

- Advertisement -

They said while Singh, his wife and Tesha were found dead, Sonika breathed her last while being shifted to Ramban hospital.

Singh’s neighbours went to their house after noticing no movement inside, the officials said, adding that some domestic animals were also found dead in the single-room mud house.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the officials said.