Goa CM Bats For PPP Mode To Build Tourism Infrastructure

PANAJI, Feb 3 (PTI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said his government will take the public-private partnership (PPP) route to create tourism infrastructure required over the next 25 years in the state.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a premium helicopter service being helmed by ‘Hawk Soaring Aerospace’ in partnership with Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

- Advertisement -

“Half of the tourism infrastructure required for the future is ready with the opening of the parallel Zuari Bridge and Atal Setu and commissioning of the Mopa airport. The challenge now is to built second step infrastructure and create human resource. This can be achieved through public private partnership (PPP),” the CM said.

The state budget for 2023-24 will lay special focus on attracting investment in the tourism sector and undertaking projects through PPP, Sawant added.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the state government will soon introduce facilities like seaplanes, sky diving, amphibious vehicles, hop on-hop off buses to attract “high end” tourists.

Tourists now seek new experiences which can be had through such services, he said.

- Advertisement -

“The state is witnessing a rise in tourist footfalls due to the thrust on aspects like hinterland, wellness, adventure along with sun, sand and sea as well as MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions),” he said.

“Every month, we will announce a new service in the tourism sector. It will attract high-end tourists and help the state’s economy and create employment,” Khaunte added.