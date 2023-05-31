Goa’s revamped administrative building inaugurated, named ‘Mantralaya’

PANAJI, May 30 (PTI): Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday inaugurated the refurbished administrative building of the state government near here on the occasion of Goa’s Statehood Day.

The building, now named as ‘Mantralaya’, has been revamped considering the state’s requirements for the next 50 years, Sawant said.

The state government has renovated the existing ministerial block building with latest amenities at Porvorim, three kilometres from state capital Panaji.

A former Portuguese colony, Goa became a part of India in 1961 and was made a Union Territory, which also included Daman and Diu.

It became a full-fledged state on this day in 1987. It is India’s smallest state by area and is a favourite tourist destination.

Talking to reporters after the inauguration of the renovated administrative complex, Sawant said the ‘Mantralaya’ building will continue to house the chief minister’s office, offices of cabinet ministers and a conference room.

The building’s interiors reflect the rich culture of the state, which is also known as Lord Parushuram Bhoomi, he said.

Sawant said the idols of Lord Ganpati, Lord Sri Krishna and Lord Vishnu are also part of the building’s interiors.

Greeting people of Goa on the 36th anniversary of its statehood, the chief minister said Goa has progressed since it became a full-fledged state.

Goa has seen a rapid progress since 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre, he said.

Sawant said human development and infrastructure development have been the priorities of the state government.

He thanked the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating the state’s development.