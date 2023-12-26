17.9 C
Gold cheaper than dosa: Rants flight passenger after he pays Rs 600 for dosa at airport

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Dec 26: In a surprising turn of events, the cost of gold in Mumbai has become a topic of comparison with airport food prices.

On December 26th, 2023, the price of 1 gram of 24 karat gold was recorded at ₹6,371, while the same quantity of 22 karat gold stood at ₹4,600. These rates are part of a fluctuating trend observed over the past months, with the price of 24 karat gold reaching as high as ₹6,448 per gram on December 24th and dipping to ₹5,914 on December 21st.

However, what has caught the public’s attention is not just the changing gold rates but the exorbitant cost of food at Mumbai Airport. A viral incident highlighted a man’s astonishment at being charged ₹600 for a masala dosa at the airport, a price that seems almost comparable to the precious metal itself. This steep pricing is attributed to the high operating costs at airports, including rent and commission, which force businesses to mark up their products significantly.

The contrast between the value of gold and the cost of a dosa at the airport has sparked conversations and disbelief among netizens. While some travelers may seek out cheaper dining options like veggie dishes or explore shopping and lounges, others are left bewildered by the hefty price tags attached to simple meals. Despite the availability of more affordable food options inside the airport terminal, the ₹600 dosa stands as a stark symbol of the inflated prices travelers often encounter.

