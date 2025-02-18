18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
type here...

Govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid for kin of those killed when elephants ran amok in temple festival

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOZHIKODE (KERALA), Feb 17: The Kerala government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the three persons who lost their lives when two elephants ran amok during a temple festival in this district.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the temple near Koyilandy, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan also said that those injured in the incident would receive timely medical treatment at free of cost. “This is a joint decision taken by Guruvayoor and Malabar Devaswom Boards and the Devaswom department will disburse the amount,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Two elephants brought for the festival in Manakulangara Temple near Koyilandy got agitated following the bursting of crackers and they attacked each other on February 13. During their fight, they struck a nearby building inside the temple premises causing one of its walls to collapse on the people standing there. This resulted in the death of three elderly persons including two women, according to the police.

Related Posts:

The elephants then ran away from the temple premises, causing a stampede as the people gathered for the festival scattered in panic and resulting in injuries to over 20 persons.

It took around two hours to tame the two tuskers, named Peethambaran and Gokul. A large crowd had gathered at the temple on the last day of the festival.

Vasavan, who is also Cooperation and Ports Minister, termed the incident as tragic and said temple festivals having elephant processions should be held in accordance with the Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules.

- Advertisement -

Forest Minister Saseendran had sought an urgent report regarding the incident from the District Collector and the Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) of the Northern Region. (PTI)

9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SC irked over filing of many fresh pleas relating to validity...

The Hills Times -
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways