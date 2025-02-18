Govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid for kin of those killed when elephants ran amok in temple festival

KOZHIKODE (KERALA), Feb 17: The Kerala government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the three persons who lost their lives when two elephants ran amok during a temple festival in this district.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the temple near Koyilandy, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan also said that those injured in the incident would receive timely medical treatment at free of cost. “This is a joint decision taken by Guruvayoor and Malabar Devaswom Boards and the Devaswom department will disburse the amount,” he added.

Two elephants brought for the festival in Manakulangara Temple near Koyilandy got agitated following the bursting of crackers and they attacked each other on February 13. During their fight, they struck a nearby building inside the temple premises causing one of its walls to collapse on the people standing there. This resulted in the death of three elderly persons including two women, according to the police.

The elephants then ran away from the temple premises, causing a stampede as the people gathered for the festival scattered in panic and resulting in injuries to over 20 persons.

It took around two hours to tame the two tuskers, named Peethambaran and Gokul. A large crowd had gathered at the temple on the last day of the festival.

Vasavan, who is also Cooperation and Ports Minister, termed the incident as tragic and said temple festivals having elephant processions should be held in accordance with the Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules.

Forest Minister Saseendran had sought an urgent report regarding the incident from the District Collector and the Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) of the Northern Region. (PTI)