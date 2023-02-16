Govt approves Rs 4,800 cr Vibrant Villages Programme

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (PTI): A Rs 4,800 crore scheme, named ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP), for comprehensive development of villages located along the northern border was approved by the government on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here.

The union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, has approved a centrally sponsored scheme- ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ for 2022-23 to 2025-26 with financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crore, an official release said.

Out of Rs 4,800 crore, Rs 2,500 crore will be used for roads.

The comprehensive development of villages of blocks on the northern border will improve the quality of life of people living in identified border villages, the release said.

This will help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing the out-migration from these villages adding to improved security of the border, it said.

The scheme will provide funds for development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks in four states and one Union Territory along the northern land border of the country.

This will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the population in the border areas, the release said. In the first phase 663 villages will be taken up in the programme.

The scheme aids to identify and develop the economic drivers based on local natural human and other resources of the border villages on the northern border and development of growth centres on ‘Hub and Spoke Model’ through promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship.

Besides, tourism potential will be leveraged through promotion of local cultural, traditional knowledge and heritage and development of sustainable eco-agribusinesses on the concept of ‘One village-One product’ through community based organisations, cooperatives, SHGs, NGOs etc.

The vibrant village action plans will be created by the district administration with the help of gram panchayats. A 100 percent saturation of central and state schemes will be ensured.

Key outcomes that have been attempted are connectivity with all weather roads, drinking water, 24×7 electricity with solar and wind energy to be given focused attention, mobile and internet connectivity. Tourist centres, multi-purpose centres and health and wellness centres will also be set up.

There will not be overlap with the Border Area Development Programme, the release said.