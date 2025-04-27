22 C
Govt ensuring employment opportunities keep growing for youth: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, April 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his government is taking several measures to ensure that the opportunities for employment and self-employment keep growing.

Addressing the 15th edition of Rozgar Mela after distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in different departments of the central government, he said it is a time for unprecedented opportunities for youngsters.

In the virtual event, he noted that the International Monetary Fund has said India will remain the fastest-growing major economy, asserting that employment opportunities will be rising in every sector.

The production and export in automobile and footwear industries have hit new records, generating employment in large numbers, Modi said.

Citing the difference his government has made, the prime minister listed out that cargo being handled through inland water transparent has surged to 145 million tonnes from 18 million tonnes before 2014 while national waterways have increased from five to 110, and their length from 2,700 km to over 5,000 km.

The prime minister said a big highlight was that growth has been inclusive and noted that the participation of women has risen in every sector.

Three of the five toppers in this year’s UPSC exam are women, he said, adding over 90 lakh self-help groups have more than 10 crore women working for them.

India’s women power is scaling new heights in fields ranging from bureaucracy to space and science, and the government is also focusing on empowering rural women, he said.

In this decade, the youth has powered India’s rise in technology, data, and innovation, Modi said while noting that the country leads in real-time digital transactions.

When the youth actively contributes to nation-building, the country experiences accelerated development and earns recognition on the global stage, he said.

Modi said his government is ensuring at every step that employment and self-employment opportunities for the country’s youth continue to grow.

Mentioning initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and Digital India, the prime minister said they are creating new opportunities for the youth and providing an open platform to showcase their talents.

India’s youth are demonstrating to the world through their dedication and innovation the immense potential that the country possesses, he added.

Modi asserted that the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), to be held in Mumbai, will also be a big opportunity for youngsters to showcase their skills on a global platform.

They will also get to understand Artificial Intelligence and immersive media, and the event will infuse a new energy into the sphere of digital content, he said, adding that for innovators in the media, gaming, and entertainment, WAVES is an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their talent.

In this budget, the prime minister said, the government has announced the ‘Manufacturing Mission’ with a goal to promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative and provide the country’s youth with the opportunity to create products of global standards.

“Manufacturing Mission will not only support millions of MSMEs and small entrepreneurs across the country but will also open up new employment avenues nationwide,” Modi added. (PTI)

