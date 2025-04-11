23 C
Govt focussed on resolving issues of retired employees: Jitendra Singh

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, April 10: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that resolving problems faced by retired employees and utilising their experience for nation-building are priority areas for the government.

He said that new rules have been framed with regard to pension disbursement, including for families of deceased employees, in tune with contemporary times.

“The employees contribute their peak years to the country, to nation building. There is an increasing population of retired people now and we have to address their issues,” the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievance and Pension said.

He was addressing a press conference after attending a pre-retirement counselling workshop held for central government employees here.

Singh said the focus of the government is on how best to utilise the expertise and experience of retired employees, and also address the problems faced by them.

The Union minister maintained that the government has done away with obsolete guidelines and framed new rules which are compatible with contemporary times to help retired employees and their families.

Holding such workshops in different cities and not being confined to the national capital alone is testimony of the Centre’s commitment to equal attention to all parts, he claimed.

Singh said the use of technology by his ministry, like face-recognition technology for issuance of digital life certificates, has eased post-retirement problems and also drawn global attention.

Regarding the performance of Assam, the minister said it has been among the better-performing states in terms of implementation and execution of Central schemes and initiatives.

“I must praise the chief minister and the chief secretary in this regard,” Singh added.

More than 300 central government officials set for retirement by March 31, 2026, attended the workshop, aimed at providing comprehensive support and guidance for a smooth transition into retirement, an official statement said.

A banks’ exhibition for showcasing various services provided by the banks to pensions was also organised simultaneously, it added. (PTI)

