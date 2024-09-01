26.6 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 1, 2024
type here...

Govts must protect every religion: Farooq Abdullah

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: India is known for unity in diversity and governments must protect every religion, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said here on Saturday, a day after the Assam Assembly scrapped a two-hour ‘namaz’ break provided to Muslim legislators on Fridays.

Abdullah said nothing is permanent and things will change when the time comes.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Friday that the state assembly would discontinue the two-hour break provided on Fridays to facilitate Muslim legislators to offer ‘namaz’.

The rule will be implemented from the next session.

“This country is known for unity in diversity. We have every religion and every language, be it Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, Bengal or Maharashtra? any state, every state has a different culture and that is why India is a federal structure and we have to protect every religion.

“When the time comes, it will change. Nothing is permanent. Good things will prevail again. We will tell them, let our government come, not to indulge in such activities,” Abdullah said.

- Advertisement -

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir must also respect and protect the people of every religion.

“We have to take care of people from every religion. When our approach towards them is good, then it will be good across the country,” he added.

On PDP president Mehbooba Mufti describing as “regrettable” NC vice president Omar Abdullah’s remarks that the banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) once considered elections “haram (forbidden)” but now they have become “halal (permissible)”, the NC president said nothing will be achieved by pointing fingers at each other.

“I will not say anything about her. May God bless her. May she tread her own path, but think about protecting the country. Nothing will come out of pointing fingers at each other. She must shun this way,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He also congratulated the former members of the banned JeI for contesting the assembly elections.

Abdullah paid obeisance at the Sufi shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoomi.

He said he prayed for the end of “chaos in the country” and strengthening of brotherhood between different communities. (PTI)

5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Unapproved formulations accounted for over 60 pc of psychotropic FDCs from...

The Hills Times -
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India