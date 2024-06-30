30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 30, 2024
type here...

GR issued for ‘ladki bahin’ scheme; annual family income limit of beneficiaries capped at 2.5L

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, June 29: The annual family income of beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh, a government resolution issued by the Maharashtra government has stated.

The scheme, which was announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get Rs 1,500 per month.

- Advertisement -

As per the GR dated June 28, the beneficiary woman must have a bank account in her name, possess Aadhaar/ration card and domicile from the state.

“The beneficiary must get income certificate of Rs 2.5 lakh (annual family income criteria) from a competent authority. They can make online application. Anganwadi sevika/gram sevak  will accept the online forms, verify and upload on the portal in rural areas while in the urban areas anganwadi sevikas and ward officers will look into it,” it said.

“The final approval will be given by the committee headed by the district collector. Those who can’t fill the form online will be helped by the anganwadi sevika. Those associated with any government machinery, or availing government pension or getting more than Rs 1500 amount from any other government scheme will not be eligible,” the GR added.

The GR was issued after a cabinet meeting on Friday following the budget announcement, an official said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chris Gayle attributes low-scoring matches in US to ‘jet-lagged’ and ‘tired’...

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India 7 Famous Street Food Of South India