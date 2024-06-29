32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 29, 2024
type here...

Fiscal deficit at 3 pc of full year Budget estimates at May-end 2024: CGA data

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 28: The central government’s fiscal deficit was only at 3 per cent of the annual estimates at May-end 2024-25, the first two months of the financial year during which model code of conduct was in place due to Lok Sabha elections.

The fiscal deficit or the gap between the government’s expenditure and revenue was 11.8 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE) of 2023-24 in the first two months of the previous financial year.

- Advertisement -

For the current financial year (2024-25), the government estimates the fiscal deficit at 5.1 per cent of the GDP, or Rs 16,85,494 crore.

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit during April-May 2024 was Rs 50,615 crore or 3 per cent of the BE 2024-25. In the corresponding period of the last fiscal it was 11.8 per cent of that year’s BE.

Net tax revenue was Rs 3.19 lakh crore or 12.3 per cent of BE 2024-25. In the corresponding period it was 11.9 per cent of BE 2023-24.

Total expenditure at May-end 2024 was Rs 6.23 lakh crore or 13.1 per cent of this fiscal BE. In the year-ago period it was 13.9 per cent of BE.

- Advertisement -

Generally, the government refrains from making expenditure on new projects when the election commission puts in place model of conduct.

The central government’s fiscal deficit during 2023-24 at 5.6 per cent of the GDP was better than previous estimates of 5.8 per cent on account of higher revenue realisation and lower expenditure.

As per the Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the government plans to achieve a fiscal deficit of 4.5 per cent in 2025-26. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel
Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Plan was to make it difficult for England without doing anything...

The Hills Times -
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India 7 Famous Street Food Of South India Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel