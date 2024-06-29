32 C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for second quarter in FY25

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, June 28: The government on Friday left the interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged for the quarter beginning July 1, 2024.

“The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from July 1, 2024, and ending on September 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (March 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024) of FY 2024-25,” said a finance ministry notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent.

The interest rates for popular PPF and post office savings deposits scheme too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the July-September 2024 period.

Like the current quarter, the Monthly Income Scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors.

The government notifies the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, every quarter. (PTI)

 

 

