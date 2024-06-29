BMW India launches Monsoon Service Campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 28: BMW Group India has unveiled its Monsoon Service Campaign, a comprehensive initiative aimed at preparing vehicles for the forthcoming rainy season. This campaign, which spans the company’s extensive dealer network, is designed to ensure that all BMW and MINI vehicles are in optimal condition to handle monsoon-related challenges.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, emphasized the company’s commitment to vehicle reliability and customer satisfaction. “BMW Group is dedicated to ensuring our customers’ vehicles are equipped to manage the unique demands of the monsoon season. The Monsoon Service Campaign includes thorough inspections, maintenance, and essential upgrades to boost the safety and performance of BMW and MINI cars. We recognize the importance of reliability and peace of mind for our customers, and this campaign highlights our dedication to providing exceptional service and support. With a team of trained technicians, specialized workshop technologies, and genuine BMW Parts, we ensure you can enjoy safe and comfortable journeys,” said Pawah.

The Monsoon Service Campaign offers valuable insights and tips on effective vehicle management, timely maintenance, and a deeper understanding of BMW and MINI vehicles. The program includes a comprehensive vehicle check and, if needed, a basic Condition-Based Service, ensuring that cars are in top condition. Certified BMW and MINI technical experts will conduct the service. Customers can book appointments in advance and update their personal details to receive exclusive promotions and offers from their dealers.

