Group of oppn leaders visit Palestine Embassy, express solidarity with Palestinians

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, a group of opposition leaders, including MP

Danish Ali and former parliamentarians Mani Shankar Aiyar and KC Tyagi, visited the Palestine

Embassy here on Monday to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Besides BSP’s Ali, Congress’ Aiyar and JD(U)’s Tyagi, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar

Bhattacharya and Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan were also among those leaders who visited

the embassy.

Bhattacharya said they were at the Embassy to express solidarity with the people of Palestine in the

wake of the war on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis.

“In India, everywhere, we are raising our voice with the people of the world. The voice for peace

must ring louder now because what is happening in Gaza right now is not just killing of the people

there indiscriminately but pushing the world to the brink of the third world war,” the CPI(ML) leader

said.

Violence has escalated in the Middle East after Hamas militants’ attacked Israeli cities from Gaza and

the subsequent retaliation from Jerusalem.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks by Hamas. More than

2600 people have died in the conflict so far.

The sudden escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas has triggered global concerns. Leading

powers like Germany, the United States, France and the United Kingdom have emphasised the

importance of preventing the situation from further escalation. (PTI)