Gujarat govt transfers 10 IAS officers

AHMEDABAD, Aug 6: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Gujarat government on Tuesday transferred 10 officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), including collectors of Narmada, Porbandar and Sabarkantha districts.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Narmada collector Shweta Teotia has been appointed as director (administration) of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in Vadodara.

- Advertisement -

S K Modi, the district development officer (DDO) of Gandhinagar district, will replace Teotia, it said.

Porbandar collector K D Lakhani has been appointed as the director of labour in Gandhinagar, while SD Dhanani, the DDO of Devbhumi-Dwarka district, is the new collector of Porbandar.

Sabarkantha collector N N Dave will serve as collector of Valsad, and 2009-batch IAS officer Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan, the state project director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan in Gandhinagar, will replace him.

Municipal commissioner of Bhavnagar, N V Upadhyay, will be the registrar of co-operative societies in Gandhinagar and Sujeet Kumar, a 2010 batch IAS officer, will replace him as civic chief, the notification said.

- Advertisement -

Lalit Narayan Singh Sandu, managing director of Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, has been made the new state project director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan in Gandhinagar.

B J Patel, the additional inspector general of registration in Vadodara, has been appointed as the DDO of Gandhinagar, it was stated. (PTI)

- Advertisement -