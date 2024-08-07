25.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Gujarat govt transfers 10 IAS officers

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AHMEDABAD, Aug 6: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Gujarat government on Tuesday transferred 10 officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), including collectors of Narmada, Porbandar and Sabarkantha districts.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Narmada collector Shweta Teotia has been appointed as director (administration) of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in Vadodara.

S K Modi, the district development officer (DDO) of Gandhinagar district, will replace Teotia, it said.

Porbandar collector K D Lakhani has been appointed as the director of labour in Gandhinagar, while SD Dhanani, the DDO of Devbhumi-Dwarka district, is the new collector of Porbandar.

Sabarkantha collector N N Dave will serve as collector of Valsad, and 2009-batch IAS officer Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan, the state project director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan in Gandhinagar, will replace him.

Municipal commissioner of Bhavnagar, N V Upadhyay, will be the registrar of co-operative societies in Gandhinagar and Sujeet Kumar, a 2010 batch IAS officer, will replace him as civic chief, the notification said.

Lalit Narayan Singh Sandu, managing director of Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, has been made the new state project director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan in Gandhinagar.

B J Patel, the additional inspector general of registration in Vadodara, has been appointed as the DDO of Gandhinagar, it was stated. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
