Has Rahul undergone Covid test after Himachal CM who walked in his yatra found positive, asks Anurag Thakur

Updated:
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI): Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi had got himself tested for covid-19 as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had walked “arm-in-arm” with the Congress leader during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was infected with the virus.

“The Himachal Pradesh CM has tested covid positive during the yatra. That day, Rahul Gandhi was walking arm-in-arm with the chief minister. Did Rahul get himself tested for covid,” Thakur told reporters here.

The Union minister sought to know whether other participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra had got their covid tests done.

“Will the Congress not adhere to Covid protocols? Is one family or one party above covid protocols,” Thakur asked.

He said leaders of the Congress will be held responsible if there is a fresh spread of covid in the country.

“Have Congress leaders decided to continue spreading misinformation about covid as they did about the vaccines,” Thakur asked.

“The health infrastructure of the country has to bear the brunt when several people get admitted to hospitals. And for this, leaders of the Congress who have spread misinformation and confusion about covid are responsible,” the Union minister said.

Congress is planning to hold a show of strength in the national capital on Saturday as the 107-day Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi at the Badarpur border.

Sukhu was found covid positive on December 19, three days after he had walked with Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

