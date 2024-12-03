16 C
Health officers’ recruitment exam cancelled in Bihar for irregularities, 37 held

PATNA, Dec 2: The Bihar government on Monday cancelled community health officer recruitment examinations after the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the state police detected widespread “irregularities and malpractices” during the online test at three centres here, an official said.

The Bihar State Health Society, which conducted the test, said that new exam dates would be announced later.

The examination was conducted at 12 online centres in Patna on Sunday.

Police also arrested 37 people, including aspirants, owners and employees of the examination centres and IT managers, in connection with the case, Deputy Inspector General (EOU) Manavjit Singh Dhillon told reporters.

Several electronic and digital devices, laptops, mobile phones, ATM and credit cards, and Aadhaar cards were recovered from the possession of the arrested people, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of EOU and Patna police jointly conducted raids at the three examination centres in Patna on Sunday, an official statement said.

The online recruitment exam for community health officers, which started on Sunday, was also supposed to be held on Monday.

“Officials found that employees of the examination centres provided unauthorised access to the computer system to a solver gang through proxy server and remote viewing applications. Evidence collected from the spot revealed that the accused were solving the questions papers through online Computer Based Test (CBT) on a real-time basis,” the statement issued by EOU said.

Officials also found that owners of the examination centres, employees and private IT managers were involved in the irregularities during the exam, it said.

A Pune-based IT firm was engaged in conducting the exam.

“The examination has been cancelled and a special team has been formed to investigate the case and also arrest others who are part of the “solver gang”, the DIG said. (PTI)

