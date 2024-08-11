Himanta Himanta Biswa Sarma bats for diplomatic solution to influx  

27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Himanta Biswa Sarma bats for diplomatic solution to influx  

Congress under fire for 'silence' over 'attacks' on Hindus in B'desh

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
RANCHI, Aug 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday criticised the Congress for its “silence” regarding the “attacks” on Hindus in Bangladesh, alleging that the party is more concerned about Gaza.

Sarma, who is BJP’s election co-incharge for Jharkhand, participated in party’s organisational programme in Ranchi and discussed strategies for the ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally’, to be organised by the party’s youth wing on August 23.

Expressing concern over the instability in Bangladesh, Sarma remarked that the situation there is dire and beyond words.

He expressed confidence that the central government would address the issue through diplomatic channels and that the situation would gradually improve.

“Right now, the situation is very bad there,” Sarma told reporters at the Birsa Munda airport.

Criticising the Congress for allegedly remaining silent on the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, Sarma said, “The party’s leaders have protested for minorities in Gaza, but how many times have they spoken out for Hindus in Bangladesh? The Congress has shown that it stands with Muslims facing issues worldwide, but not with Hindus.”

Regarding the influx of people from Bangladesh, Sarma said the central government has not permitted anyone to cross the border. “This is not the solution. We cannot allow people to cross the borders. The only solution is to use all diplomatic channels and ensure their security in Bangladesh,” he said.

Sarma also claimed that the Hindu population has declined across the entire eastern region bordering Bangladesh.

“The Hindu population in Assam has decreased by 9.23 per cent, while in Bangladesh, it has fallen by 13.5 per cent over the years,” he added.

Talking to reporters after the organisational programme, Sarma said the party would launch a big battle against Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand.

“The situation in Pakur is like that of Bangladesh due to infiltration. Once we form a government in Jharkhand, we will launch a big battle against infiltration in the state,” he said.

“The state government had promised to provide 5 lakh jobs and unemployment allowance to youths. But, it has failed to deliver. So, youths have decided to take out an Aakrosh rally against the Hemant Soren government,” he said.

Reacting to Sarma’s allegations, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, “Sarma should not preach us. He should take care of his own state and area.”

Expressing concern over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, he said, “It is the responsibility of the external affairs ministry to ensure security of our people in the neighbouring country.” (PTI)

