Identify sensitive posts, rotate officers in prescribed time limit: CVC to banks, govt depts

NEW DELHI, Oct 26: The Central Vigilance Commission has asked public sector banks, undertakings and central government departments to regularly identify sensitive posts and ensure the rotation of officers manning them within the prescribed time limit.

The move came after the CVC noticed that many of the organisations are not following its guidelines about the identification of sensitive posts in letter and spirit.

In an order, the commission said the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) — who act as distant arm of the panel to check corruption — in consultation with the chief executive/management of the respective organisations, should immediately undertake an exercise to identify sensitive posts in their organisations.

“In future, an exercise to review and identify sensitive posts may be conducted after an interval of every three years,” said the order dated October 25.

Further, it may also be ensured that the officials holding sensitive posts are transferred/posted out from such posts as per the time limits prescribed by the commission and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) from time to time, without exception, it said.

“Identification of sensitive posts and rotational transfer of officials holding sensitive posts is one of the tools for effective implementation of preventive vigilance mechanisms,” the probity watchdog said.

Periodical rotation of officials holding sensitive posts would help eliminate the scope of developing vested interest by the officials and would also reduce the scope of indulging in corrupt activities, it said in the order to secretaries of all central government departments and chief executives of public sector banks, insurance companies and enterprises.

“In view of the ever changing scenario and increasing use of technology in the functioning of organisations, it is important that the list of sensitive posts is reviewed and updated at regular intervals,” the CVC said.

However, it has been observed that the guidelines issued by the commission about the identification of sensitive posts are not being followed in letter and spirit by many of the organisations and the exercise to review the existing lists of sensitive posts and to identify new areas/posts as sensitive, has not been undertaken for a long time, said the order seeking its strict compliance with immediate effect.

Reacting to the order, anti-corruption activist Ajay Dubey said all government departments must ensure strict adherence to the CVC guidelines in checking corruption.

“There are instances of government departments not following the Central Vigilance Commission’s guidelines on rotational transfer in toto.

“Some officers are found to be holding sensitive posts for long. The commission should ensure strict adherence to its guidelines in this regard by all government departments,” he said. (PTI)