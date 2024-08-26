Illicit drug trade global issue; India can fight it: Shah

RAIPUR, Aug 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the illegal narcotics trade is not only a challenge for India but also a global issue, stressing that the country can combat the menace if it pursues with determination and strategy.

The money generated through the illicit narcotics trade is also used for anti-national activities like spreading terrorism and Naxalism and weakening the country’s economy, he said.

Addressing a meeting at a hotel in Nava Raipur on the scenario of narcotics substances in Chhattisgarh, Shah emphasised the need to adopt four formulas of drug detection, network destruction, culprit detention and addict rehabilitation in achieving success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to make the country drug-free in 2047 when the 100th year of the country’s independence will be celebrated and gradually the resolution has become the resolution of the 130 crore population. I believe that the resolution of a drug-free India is very important in making a prosperous, safe and glorious India, Shah said.

The illicit drug trade is not only a challenge for India but also a global issue, he said, pitching for the need to raise awareness of this menace.

“This battle is at such a juncture that if we pursue with determination and strategy, we can win this fight,” he said, cautioning, “several countries have lost their fight against it”.

The problem of narcotics in India is not just a problem of illicit drugs, but it is also linked to national security. Besides aiming at destroying youth, the money generated through the trade is also used for anti-national activities like spreading terrorism and Naxalism and weakening the country’s economy, he said.

“It is also our national responsibility to make the country drug-free with a zero-tolerance policy,” he said.

Shah also expressed concerns over the use of narcotic substances in Chhattisgarh.

He said the percentage of sedative use in Chhattisgarh is 1.45 which is more than the national average. Chhattisgarh has reported 4.98 per cent use of ganja which is more than the national average of 2.83 per cent and it is a matter of concern, he said.

“Chhattisgarh shares its borders with seven states, including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, from where drug smuggling is done. Chhattisgarh is also close to the Bay of Bengal and the coastal connectivity of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh creates a drug trade route,” he said.

Drug smugglers are changing the trend and shifting from natural drugs to synthetic ones which cause maximum harm, said Shah.

He further stressed the need for focusing on scientific investigation with a ‘top-to-bottom’ and ‘bottom-to-top’ approach in dismantling the drug trade network.

“If a packet of drugs is found in a small shop, then we will have to investigate from where it came and where it was manufactured. To dismantle the background of this entire system, we will have to develop the habit of doing investigations scientifically. We will have to adopt a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach,” he said.

The Union minister said all rehabilitation and de-addiction centres should be a key part of the fight against the drug menace.

“The one who cosumes drugs is a victim of the system and the one who deals in drugs is a criminal. Keeping this in mind, we will have to fight against narcotics, he said.

The Union minister underscored the need to strengthen the drug detection strategy and said instances have come to the fore wherein e-commerce platforms, delivery through drones and telehealth services were used in the narcotics business.

“In the last 10 years, the performance of NCB has improved significantly and the fight against drugs has become stronger. We have succeeded in taking the fight to its logical conclusion, but a lot of work is still left to be done,” he added.

Shah, who is on a 3-day visit to the state, virtually inaugurated the zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Nava Raipur at the beginning of the meeting.

The zonal office will play a key role in checking the illicit drug trade not only in Chhattisgarh but also in the entire region. “We have set a target to establish NCB in every state,” he said.

Among those present were Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai as well as officials of various departments, the official said. (PTI)