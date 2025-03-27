22.1 C
INDI alliance must be called Aurangzeb Fan Club: Shiv Sena MP in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI, March 26: Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske said on Wednesday that the INDIA bloc must be called the “Aurangzeb Fan Club”, triggering protests from the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

During a discussion on The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha, Mhaske accused the Congress and its allies of corruption, comparing their governance to the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

“During the Congress rule, corruption was carried out in the name of governance. While our government is bringing prosperity, Congress looted farmers’ money and turned the administration into a den of corruption,” he claimed.

He alleged that the opposition was fixated on Aurangzeb.

“Just like Aurangzeb imposed jizya to destroy Hindus, Congress and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s faction have hollowed out Maharashtra with endless scams,” Mhaske charged.

“I believe they shouldn’t be called INDI but the Aurangzeb Fan Club,” he said.

The remarks drew immediate protest from opposition leaders, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant questioning their relevance.

“Where does Aurangzeb come into the discussion on this bill?” he asked.

The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill seeks to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand, Gujarat (IRMA) as the Tribhuvan Sahkari University. (PTI)

