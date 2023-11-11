India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements

NEW DELHI, Nov 10: India on Friday conveyed to the US its serious concerns over increasing activities of

pro-Khalistani elements in Canada amid a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa over the

killing of a Sikh separatist leader in June.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian prime minister Justin

Trudeau’s allegations in September of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of

Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The US has been urging India to cooperate with the Canadian government’s investigation into the killing.

“Insofar as Canada is concerned we have been having very consistent conversations with all our friends

and partners. Our position on this matter has been enunciated and explained in full detail on multiple

occasions,” foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing after the India-US ‘2+2’ dialogue.

The American delegation at the ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue talks was led by US Secretary of State Antony

Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin while external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Defence

Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side.

Jaishankar and Blinken held bilateral meetings as well.

“The thrust of our conversations with our partners is no different today than it is at any other forum — it

is essentially that we have core security concerns, a recent video surfaced from Pannun which presents

a very serious security concern for the Indian interest,” Kwatra said.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), recently released a video

threatening passengers of Air India flights on November 19, the day the ICC World Cup final takes place.

“We have made our position very, very clear to our friends and partners, they understand and

appreciate that sense of where India comes from,” he said, when asked whether India’s ties with Canada

figured in the talks.

Days after Trudeau’s allegations, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and

asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Canada has already withdrawn 41 diplomats and their family members from India. India has resumed

some of the visa services.

Answering a question, Kwatra said the situation in the Middle-East figured in the talks.

“Among regional developments, three sets of things discussed included developments in the Middle-

East. Both sides shared their perspective of their concerns, how they look at the situation, and various

elements of the developing situation,” he said.

The foreign secretary said India’s position on the issue is well-known, adding both sides shared their

perspective of their concerns and how they look at the situation.

He said certain elements of how both sides look at the situation are common.

“From India’s perspective, we have always stood for a two-state solution and early resumption of

dialogue,” Kwatra said, noting that when the hostilities started, India condemned the horrific terror

attacks.

“We have asked for strict observance of international humanitarian law, de-escalation of situation and

condemned the civilian casualties,” he said. (PTI)