India asks its nationals in Israel and Iran to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel

TEL AVIV/DUBAI, June 8: India on Monday asked its nationals in Israel and Iran to exercise utmost caution, stay vigilant and avoid all unnecessary travel to these countries, amid the prevailing security situation in the region following the fresh exchange of fire between the two countries.

Iran fired dozens of missiles across Israel starting Sunday evening after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning. After Iran’s attack, Israel launched strikes on central and western Iran.

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“In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran,” the Embassy of India in Iran said in a post on X.

It also advised the Indians presently in Iran to exit the country by available means of transport.

In Tel Aviv, the Indian Embassy strongly advised Indians to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command (Updated instructions may be accessed at: http://oref.org.il/eng).

“In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times,” it said.

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The Indian nationals in Israel have also been advised to “remain in proximity to designated shelters” and “to familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.”

“Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly,” it said.

The number of Indians living in Israel has swelled to over 40,000 in the last two and a half years, and they are dispersed throughout the country.

According to official data, around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began on February 28. More than 1,800 Indians have returned to India so far.

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The Indian mission in Israel also posted a 24×7 helpline: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-2428378; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in, for citizens in Israel to contact in case of an emergency.

“The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary,” the Indian mission in Tel Aviv said. (PTI)