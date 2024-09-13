29 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

India, China discuss civil aviation cooperation

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: India and China on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the civil aviation sector, including resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu, civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials met with representatives from China on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in the national capital.

- Advertisement -

In a post on X, Naidu said he along with senior officials had a courtesy meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Song Zhiyong.

The meeting focused on exchange of views regarding “further strengthening civil aviation cooperation between the two countries, especially promoting early resumption of scheduled passenger flights between us,” the minister said in the post.

Later, Naidu told reporters that the Chinese side mentioned about resumption of direct flights but no decision has been taken. A decision will be taken after discussions with the external affairs ministry and other stakeholders.

Currently, there are no direct flights between India and China. The services stopped at the time of coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

IndiGo and Air India had flight services to China. (PTI)

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Travis Head provides the fireworks as Australia outclasses new-look England in...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India