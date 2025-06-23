India is on the side of peace and humanity: PM Modi to Iran president Pezeshkian

NEW DELHI, June 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian India’s “deep concern” over Iran’s conflict with Israel and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

The phone conversation initiated by Pezeshkian came hours after the US bombed three major nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan — in Iran, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict.

- Advertisement -

In a social media post, Modi said he expressed “deep concern” at the recent escalations and that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for the early restoration of regional peace.

“We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations,” Modi said.

“Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” the prime minister added.

President Pezeshkian briefed PM Modi in detail and shared his perspective on the current situation in the region, especially the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

- Advertisement -

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint.

The PMO said Modi conveyed to the Iranian president that India was on the side of peace and humanity.

“In this context, the prime minister emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He reiterated India’s support for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” it said in a statement.

Modi thanked Pezeshkian for the continued support being extended for the safe return and repatriation of the Indian community, it said.

- Advertisement -

The two leaders reiterated the shared commitment to continue to work for strengthening bilateral cooperation in different areas including trade and economic cooperation, science and technology and people-to-people ties, the PMO said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Soon after American B-2 bombers struck the Iranian installations with “bunker buster” bombs, US President Donald Trump said the Iranian nuclear facilities were “completely and totally obliterated” and warned of more attacks if Iran does not agree on peace.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US has committed a “grave violation” of the UN Charter, international law and the nuclear non-proliferation treaty by attacking Iran’s “peaceful nuclear installations”.

The Iranian foreign minister said he is travelling to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour,” he said.

Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, he said in a statement.

On its part, Russia strongly condemned the “irresponsible” US strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities and said it “grossly” violated international law, the UN Charter and UNSC resolutions.

China too strongly condemned the US bombing of the nuclear facilities, saying the actions “seriously” violated the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and have “exacerbated tensions” in the Middle-East.

“China calls on the parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation,” the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The 27-nation European Union urged all sides to step back and return to the negotiating table.

“I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

The EU foreign ministers are discussing the situation on Monday.

The UK and many other nations have also appealed for calm. (PTI)