India launches ‘Operation Ajay’ to evacuate citizens amid Israel-Gaza conflict

In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, India has initiated Operation Ajay to repatriate its citizens from the war-torn region, said India’s Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

As per reports, approximately 18,000 Indian nationals currently reside in Israel, and the Indian government has taken swift action to ensure their safety amidst the ongoing crisis.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, S Jaishankar, announced that special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place to facilitate the safe return of Indian nationals from Israel.

The Indian embassy in Israel has already begun the process, notifying the first batch of registered Indian citizens who will board the initial special flight back to India today.

It is worth mentioning that the situation in Israel remains dire, with retaliatory shelling by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip leading to civilian casualties over the past five days. Israel’s military is on high alert, positioning itself around the Gaza Strip, indicating the possibility of an impending invasion.

Amidst the conflict, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has reportedly taken around 150 people hostage, including 14 Thai nationals, two Mexicans, and an unspecified number of Americans and Germans. The situation has further complicated the already tense atmosphere in the region.

- Advertisement -

Israel’s concerns extend beyond the Gaza Strip, as it faces potential conflict on multiple fronts and the country is also dealing with the Iran-backed Shiite militant organization, Hezbollah, along its northern border with Lebanon.

Operation Ajay stands as a testament to India’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens, even in the face of complex and challenging international crises. The Indian government continues to closely monitor the situation and remains dedicated to ensuring the secure return of its nationals from the conflict zone.