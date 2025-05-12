India, Pakistan to Hold Crucial Military Talks as Ceasefire Ends

HT Digital

NEW DELHI, MAY 12: India and Pakistan are scheduled to hold military-level talks today as the deadline for the recently established ceasefire draws to a close. The meeting, set for 12 noon, will see the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) from both nations negotiate their future actions.

Their last conversation took place on May 10 at 3.35 pm, after which both sides agreed to halt hostilities. This ceasefire brought a temporary end to days of intense armed conflict, marked by Pakistan’s drone and projectile attacks on Indian military bases and civilian areas across the border and the Line of Control (LoC).

The recent escalation began with India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7. Through targeted air and missile strikes, India hit terror camps and bases in Pakistan’s Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a retaliatory measure against the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 innocent tourists were killed by Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan responded with aggressive cross-border firing, heightening tensions and forcing both countries to reach a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

However, the ceasefire was violated by Pakistan mere hours after it was announced. Explosions were reported in Srinagar, while Indian forces intercepted and neutralized hostile drones in other border areas. Addressing the media, India’s DGMO Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai confirmed that India had sent a hotline message to Pakistan, condemning the ceasefire breaches. He warned that India would retaliate with “forceful and punitive action” against any further provocations, underscoring India’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and citizens.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also urged Pakistan to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and respond responsibly. He stressed that India expects Pakistan to fulfill its commitments. General Ghai reiterated that India has exercised restraint so far, ensuring its responses have been focused, proportional, and non-escalatory. Nonetheless, he affirmed that any future threats will be met with a firm and decisive response.

Adding a political dimension to the ongoing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s clear position on Kashmir during talks with US Vice President JD Vance. Modi stated that the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) remains the only unresolved issue between India and Pakistan. He emphasized that India is open to discussions only if they involve the handover of terrorists, ruling out any broader dialogue. “There is nothing else to discuss,” Modi firmly stated, according to sources.

As the crucial military talks approach, the international community watches with keen interest, hoping for a de-escalation of tensions. However, India’s strong messaging suggests that any further aggression from Pakistan will provoke a swift and decisive response.