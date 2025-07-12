26.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 12, 2025
India test fires Astra beyond visual missile

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, July 11: India on Friday successfully test fired Astra beyond visual air-to-air missile from Su-30 Mk-I aircraft off the coast of Odisha, demonstrating its indigenous defence capabilities.

The missile has a range exceeding 100 km and is equipped with state-of-the art guidance and navigation system, officials said.

“The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the flight-test of indigenous beyond visual range air-to-air missile ‘Astra’ equipped with indigenous radio frequency seeker from Su-30 Mk-I platform,” the defence ministry said.

During the tests, two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects and launch platform conditions, it said.

“In both the cases, the missiles destroyed the targets with pin-point accuracy,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said all subsystems performed as per expectations including the radio frequency seeker which has been indigenously designed and developed by the DRDO.

“The flawless performance of the Astra weapon system was validated through flight data captured by range tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur,” it added.

These successful flight tests have re-established the accuracy and reliable performance of Astra weapon system with indigenous seeker, the ministry said In addition to various laboratories of DRDO, more than 50 public and private industries including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have contributed towards development of the weapon system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the IAF and industry partners involved in the design and development of the radio frequency seeker.

The successful testing of the missile with indigenous seeker is a major milestone in critical defence technology, he said. (PTI)

Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
