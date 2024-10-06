22.9 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 6, 2024
type here...

India will lead in global defence exports: DRDO chairman

‘More investment in technology necessary’

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR, Oct 5: India will be among the leading exporters of defence equipment in ten years, and the imports will come down to five to ten per cent, DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat said here on Saturday.

Kamat said the country’s defence imports have been decreasing, and out of the capital acquisition budget last year, nearly 90 per cent was used on indigenous systems.

- Advertisement -

Kamat was speaking at Chhatrapati Shahu College of Engineering, where he inaugurated the Defence Innovation Challenge for Excellence (DICE) organised by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC).

“It is true that ten years ago, we were leading importers of defence systems. But if we look at last year’s figures, out of our capital acquisition budget, nearly 90 per cent was used on indigenous systems. I am confident that in ten years the imports will be negligible. A country can’t make everything. So five to 10 per cent (import) will remain,” he said.

India will be among the leading exporters of defence equipment in ten years, he added.

Talking to reporters after the event, Kamat said India has set a target to achieve exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2028 and Rs 1 lakh crore by 2035.

- Advertisement -

He said, “The spending on defence-related research should be more. However, we are not a developed country yet, and there are other priorities. We have to invest more in technology.”

Director of MAGIC Prasad Kokil said applications for the innovation challenge are open till October 31, and the final round will take place in December. (PTI)

8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals: PM Modi

The Hills Times -
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India