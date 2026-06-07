India world’s fastest-growing major economy even as many face uncertainty: Rajnath Singh

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
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LUCKNOW, June 6: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that at a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty, India continues to stand out as the “world’s fastest-growing major economy”.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, “India’s economy grew by 7.7 per cent in FY 2025-26, with growth accelerating to 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resilience and underlying strength built over the last 12 years through the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform .”

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He said, “At a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty, India continues to stand out as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.”

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Singh also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has combined economic growth with stability, confidence, sustainability and credibility.

“His unwavering commitment to nation-building, focus on innovation, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, and ability to steer the country through unprecedented global challenges have transformed India into a confident, resilient, and globally respected economic power,” he added.

As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, this growth story continues to create new opportunities and strengthen the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, Singh said further in his post. (PTI)

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