Friday, May 9, 2025
Indian Oil Assures Ample Fuel Stock Amid Panic Buying Fears

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

NEW DELHI, MAY 9: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday reassured citizens that it has sufficient fuel and LPG stocks across the country, and that its operations are running smoothly, amid widespread panic buying triggered by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a statement posted on X, the company said, “IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country, and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG are readily available at all our outlets.” The company also urged people to remain calm and avoid unnecessary rush, which would help maintain seamless supply and ensure uninterrupted access to fuel for everyone.

The clarification comes after numerous videos and posts surfaced on social media showing long queues at fuel stations, especially in the border areas of Punjab. The panic buying began following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor,’ a retaliatory missile strike that targeted terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including a Nepali citizen.

In the wake of these developments, India and Pakistan have further downgraded their diplomatic ties. Ceasefire violations by Pakistan have intensified, with heavy artillery shelling reported along the Line of Control (LoC), leading to the deaths of at least 16 civilians and injuring many more.

Reports indicate that panic buying was particularly intense in Punjab’s border districts, where civilians rushed to stockpile fuel and other essentials. A petrol pump owner cited by Hindustan Times revealed that fuel sales had nearly tripled due to rising public anxiety.

IOCL’s public reassurance is aimed at preventing further panic and maintaining public order as geopolitical tensions continue to escalate.

