Indian Soldier Killed in Pak Shelling After Operation Sindoor Strikes

GUWAHATI, MAY 8: An Indian Army soldier was killed in heavy shelling by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army’s 16 Corps confirmed late Wednesday night via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The incident occurred in the wake of India’s recent airstrikes targeting terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a solemn tribute, the 16 Corps acknowledged the sacrifice of the fallen soldier. “GOC and all ranks of White Knight Corps pay homage to the ultimate sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all the victims of the indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians in the Poonch Sector,” the post stated.

The Indian strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, targeted nine terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. These preemptive operations were conducted in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan responded with unprovoked and intensified shelling along both the LoC and the International Border. According to defence sources cited by India Today TV, at least 15 Indians were killed and 43 others injured in cross-border shelling in the Poonch and Tangdhar sectors.

In response, the Indian Army launched counter-attacks, reportedly inflicting significant military losses on Pakistani Army positions in the Kupwara and Rajouri-Poonch sectors.

The violence extended beyond military targets, causing damage to civilian infrastructure. Narinder Singh, President of the District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, reported that a shell struck a corner of Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, damaging a door and shattering window panes. “Twelve civilians lost their lives due to cross-border shelling across various areas of the Poonch district,” he added.