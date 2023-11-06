India’s second flight carrying emergency relief lands in Nepal

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 6: A second relief flight, carrying nine tonnes of emergency aid from India, has arrived in Nepal. This action reaffirms India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and its unwavering support for Nepal during trying times.

- Advertisement -

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has confirmed India’s commitment. The relief flight is a testament to India’s solidarity and cooperation with its neighbour.

The Deputy Chief of Mission, Prasanna Shrivastava, on behalf of the Indian Government, handed over the second consignment of emergency relief materials to the Chief District Officer of Banke, Shravan Kumar Pokhrel.

The handover took place in the presence of Nepalgunj Mayor Prashant Bista, as stated by the Indian Embassy in Nepal.