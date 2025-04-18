24.1 C
‘India’s tea exports touch 254.67 mn kg in 2024’

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
KOLKATA, April 17: India’s tea exports reached 254.67 million kg during the January to December 2024 period, moving the country up to the third position globally in the export of the beverage, a statement by the Tea Board of India said.

The total value realisation from tea exports in 2024 stood at Rs 7,111.43 crore, reflecting a notable increase from the previous year.

In terms of regional contribution, North India led the way with exports of 154.81 million kg, accounting for a value realisation of Rs 4,833.12 crore.

South India exported 99.86 million kg, with earnings of Rs 2,278.31 crore.

North India’s share was 60.79 per cent in quantity terms and 66.96 per cent in value terms, while South India contributed 39.21 per cent by volume and 32.04 per cent by value, the statement said.

The Tea Board, which functions under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitates cultivation, manufacturing and marketing of tea across the country.

India’s total tea exports in 2023 stood at 231.69 million kg, the statement added. (PTI)

