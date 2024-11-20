Indira Gandhi was example of love and courage: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 19: The Congress paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Tuesday with Rahul Gandhi saying that it is from his grandmother that he learnt that real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest.

Indira Gandhi, often described as the ‘Iron Lady of India’, was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial ‘Shakti Sthal’ here.

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes at the Indira Gandhi Memorial at 1, Safdarjung Road.

Sharing a quote by Indira Gandhi in a post on X, Kharge said crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of the ‘Iron Lady of India’ for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership who selflessly contributed to nation building.

“She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary,” he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “(My) grandmother was an example of both courage and love. It is from her that I have learnt that the real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest.”

“Her memories are my strength, which always show me the way,” the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “My grandmother, Indira Gandhi ji always started her election campaign from Nandurbar in Maharashtra. She believed that the culture of the tribal society is the best and unique because it respects and protects nature.”

“When she became the prime minister, she empowered the tribal society by making many important laws for them. She strengthened the tribals, Dalits, backward and poor the most with her policies,” she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Today, the Congress is carrying forward the ideas of Indira Gandhi by demanding a caste census and increasing the reservation limit for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, she said.

“Dadi ji! The lessons of service and culture given by you will always remain with us,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

“Her life is an inspiration for everyone, as she grew to become one of India’s most successful PMs in Indian history. Her instincts to take challenges head on, fight for supreme national interest even if it means risking her life, and her commitment to help India’s every citizen makes her a special leader,” he said.

Even today, crores of Indians reminisce about her tenure and recognise her immense contributions to society, Venugopal said.

“We renew our pledge to build an India of her dreams, where her vision of a strong, prosperous and progressive society is fulfilled,” he said.

The Congress, in a post on its official X handle, said Indira Gandhi was an embodiment of strength and resilience.

“Her transformative leadership propelled India to new heights, breaking barriers and shaping India’s future. We pay our heartfelt tribute to Indira ji, whose patriotism and devotion to the nation inspire millions,” the party said. (PTI)

Marathwada’s water woes example of BJP, Mahayuti’s failure to provide sustainable solutions: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 19: The Congress on Tuesday accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of creating a water crisis in Marathwada and said the region’s water woes remain a glaring example of its inadequate planning and failure to provide sustainable solutions.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Mahayuti’s “six-step guide to creating a water crisis” includes delayed implementation of a water grid.

Despite launching the ambitious Marathwada Water Grid Project in 2019, the BJP-led government failed to ensure its timely execution, he said in his post on X.

Ramesh said that after returning to power by horse-trading in 2022, the Mahayuti revived the Water Grid Project but its execution continues to be slow, with no substantial relief provided to Marathwada’s water-scarce regions so far.

The government’s focus on securing Rs 20,000 crore from the central government and international organisations has delayed the scheme’s implementation on the ground, the Congress leader said.

He also alleged that there was a failure on the part of the Mahayuti government to address the issue of unpredictable rainfall.

“Initiatives like Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and other irrigation schemes failed to mitigate the recurring droughts or support agricultural resilience in the face of erratic rainfall,” Ramesh said.

Accusing the Mahayuti government of “short-termist crisis management”, Ramesh said the BJP’s response, including temporary measures like the 2016 “Latur water train,” was insufficient to address the systemic causes of the crisis.

He also accused the Mahayuti government of having inconsistent political priorities.

“Bureaucratic delays and shifting priorities under successive BJP-led administrations have deepened the water crisis instead of resolving it,” Ramesh said.

“Marathwada’s water woes remain a glaring example of BJP’s and Mahayuti’s inadequate planning and failure to provide sustainable solutions,” he said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Ramesh’s remarks come a day before the voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections. The results will be out on November 23. (PTI)