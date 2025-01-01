Intense cold grips UP, maximum temperature dips by 5 degrees Celsius in 50 districts

LUCKNOW, Dec 31: Large swathes of Uttar Pradesh experienced intense cold, with the maximum temperature dipping by more than 5 degrees Celsius in at least 50 districts, the Met office said on Tuesday.

The intense cold conditions are expected to continue till Wednesday, it added.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius.

With overcast skies and the day temperature hovering near the 15 degrees Celsius mark, the temperature difference between day and night came down significantly.

The difference between day and night temperatures typically hovers between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the unusual weather pattern, Atul Kumar Singh — a senior scientist at the Met office in Lucknow — said, “Due to stability in the lower troposphere, radiational heating during the day and radiational cooling of the night have been blocked. This has led to a reduced temperature difference between day and night.”

The ongoing cold conditions were exacerbated by cold northwestern winds sweeping in from the mountainous regions, leading to a marked drop in day temperatures.

However, the night temperatures at most places have remained higher than normal at above 10 degrees Celsius.

Singh noted that the current cold spell was expected to persist till Wednesday. “After the fog layer dissipates under the influence of the next western disturbance, temperatures are likely to rise again.”

With the cold intensifying, the administration has advised people to take precautions to guard against the chill, especially during the night. (PTI)