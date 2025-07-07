27 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 7, 2025
type here...

Interpretation of Constitution has to be pragmatic: CJI

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, July 6: Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has said the interpretation of law or the Constitution has to be “pragmatic” and in a way that suits the needs of society.

Speaking at a felicitation organised for him by the Bombay High Court here on Saturday, he also said he recently received complaints about the rude behaviour of “some of the colleagues”, and urged judges to protect the institution’s reputation.

- Advertisement -

Citing a past Supreme Court judgement, CJI Gavai said any law or the Constitution has to be interpreted in the context of “problems faced by the present generation.”

Related Posts:

“The interpretation has to be pragmatic. It has to be one that suits the needs of society,” he added.

Judges are expected to work as per their conscience, the oath of office and law, but “should never be perturbed once the matter is decided,” he said.

A judge should cut off his mind from the matter and forget what happens to it thereafter, he said.

- Advertisement -

Talking about the appointment of judges, the CJI asserted that “at no cost the independence of judiciary shall be compromised”.

While making appointments either to the Supreme Court or high courts, the collegium ensures merit is maintained while there is diversity and inclusiveness, he said.

CJI Gavai complimented the Bombay High Court — where he once practised as a lawyer and served as a judge — for its work, and said he feels proud when people appreciate its judgements.

He also said that lately he has been “receiving a lot of complaints about the rude behaviour of some of the colleagues.”

- Advertisement -

“Being a judge is not a 10 to 5 job, it’s an opportunity to serve the society. It is an opportunity to serve the nation,” he stressed, and urged the judges to be “true to their oath and commitment.”

“Please do not do anything which brings disrepute to this august institution, whose reputation has been so laboriously built by the devotion and dedication of generations of lawyers and generations of judges,” he said.

Speaking at another felicitation ceremony later on Saturday evening, the CJI said the Constitution works for every last citizen of the country, be it a judge, lawyer, an executive or a parliamentarian.

“Let us dedicate our lives to the eradication of all differences, let us give it ourselves to upholding constitutional values, let us give it ourselves towards the fulfilment of our constitutional promises,” he added. (PTI)

Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon