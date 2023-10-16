24 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 16, 2023
type here...

ISRO to hold more test under Gaganyaan vehicle missions after maiden test flight on Oct 21: Chairman Somanath

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MADURAI (TN), Oct 15: ISRO will conduct three more test vehicle missions under the ambitious Gaganyaan programme after the maiden TV-D1 test flight, which is scheduled on October 21, the space agency’s chairman S Somanath has said.

The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of the human spaceflight capability by launching a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

- Advertisement -

The test vehicle development flight (TV-D1) will be conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to test the crew module that is scheduled to house Indian astronauts during the human spaceflight late next year.

“The first test vehicle flight (of the Gaganyaan mission) will be conducted on October 21. After that we have planned for three more test missions, D2, D3, D4. We will hold thorough tests during the test flight sequence,” Somanath, who is also the secretary, Department of Space, told reporters in Madurai on Saturday. He was here to participate in a couple of events in Rameswaram.

TV-D1 involves launching the crew module to outer space, bringing it back to earth and recovering it after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal.

Recently, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency would carry out the first of several test flights ahead of the Gaganyaan maiden mission on October 21 at Sriharikota.

- Advertisement -

To a query about the Aditya-L1 programme, the maiden solar mission undertaken by ISRO, Somanath expressed hope that the spacecraft will reach the Lagrange point (L1) in the middle of January 2024.

“We will insert it in the L1 point and undertake various scientific experiments from that point,” he said.

Last week, ISRO scientists performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre on the Aditya L1 spacecraft. The spacecraft was launched by a PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2.

On the setting up of another launch pad in Kulasekarapattinam in Tuticorin district, he said ISRO would be able to avail several benefits from that launch pad as it would be useful for launching smaller rockets and to serve private players.

- Advertisement -

“…right now bigger rockets like PSLV need to take a turn towards the southward direction above Sri Lanka since the launch pad is in the east (in Sriharikota). Whereas in Kulasekarapattinam, we don’t need to make rockets to make that turn as they will  already be facing southward,” he said.

“Smaller Satellite Launch Vehicles and private players will be able to use that launch pad (in Kulasekarapattinam). Right now, the land is in the acquisition stage. It will take two years for completion,” Somanath said. (PTI)

Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP MP alleges Mahua Moitra took ‘bribes’ to ask questions in...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn 9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India