IT Ministry blocks websites involved in part-time job scams

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 6: The Indian government has taken action against over 100 websites implicated in organised investment scams and fraudulent part-time job schemes. The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) identified these deceptive websites.

Acting on this information, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) leveraged its authority under the IT Act, 2000 to block these sites. According to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, these websites facilitated task-based and organised illegal investment-related economic crimes.

Overseas actors reportedly operated these sites. These fraudsters are said to have used digital ads, chat messengers, and mule or rented accounts to lure unsuspecting citizens into their scams.

The government has alleged that the proceeds from various economic fraud schemes are being laundered out of India.

The methods employed for these illegal activities include the use of card networks, cryptocurrency transactions, withdrawals from overseas ATMs, and international Fintech companies. Further details are yet to be released.

