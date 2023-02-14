13 C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Jaishankar to visit Fiji, Australia this week

NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (PTI): External affairs minister S Jaishankar will be on a day-long visit to Australia on February 18, his third visit since February last year.

Jaishankar will meet the Australian leadership in Sydney and attend the Raisina@Sydney Conference organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India’s Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Jaishankar had visited Melbourne last year to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. He also visited Australia in October last to attend the 13th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD).

The minister will be in Fiji from February 15-17 to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi.

“This would be the minister’s first visit to Fiji,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Jaishankar’s visit will also be the first by an incoming ministerial delegation after the formation of the new government in Fiji in December last year.

Jaishankar is expected to have bilateral meetings with the new leadership of Fiji.

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad had visited India last week.

